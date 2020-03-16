ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 140.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.36.

ARX stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,256. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.81 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.63.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

