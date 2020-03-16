AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,237.80.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $161.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $851.33. 431,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,866. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $840.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,066.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,127.05. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

