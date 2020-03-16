Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 205 Average PT from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.70).

BARC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Barclays alerts:

In related news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian purchased 110,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 47,128 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193,813 shares of company stock valued at $29,454,728.

Barclays stock traded down GBX 13.32 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.06 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 132,547,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.