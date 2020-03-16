Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Barnes & Noble Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $1.73. 290,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,311. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 441.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 565,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

