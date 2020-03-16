Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,195. The firm has a market cap of $285.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.