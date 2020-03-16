Bitrue Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $247,717.00 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $247,717.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.04077076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00066659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00040626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

