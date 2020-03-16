BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,821. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 128.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.