Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.75. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBD.B. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.25.

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.61. 22,587,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

