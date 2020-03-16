BoutsPro 1-Day Volume Tops $17,135.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $64,661.26 and approximately $17,135.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

