Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $262.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.80 million to $263.90 million. Duluth reported sales of $250.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $618.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $619.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $661.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $667.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

DLTH traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 346,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,232. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

