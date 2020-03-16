Brokerages Expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NorthWestern.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

NWE traded down $10.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 529,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 50.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NorthWestern by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.