Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $8.95

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,491. The company has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.