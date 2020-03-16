Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $8.95

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,491. The company has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

