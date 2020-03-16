Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 1,970

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,018.33 ($26.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday.

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,826.50 ($24.03). 1,653,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,034.01. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

