Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $271.43

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded down $25.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.47 and a 200 day moving average of $227.89. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.