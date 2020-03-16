Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as low as $131.03 and last traded at $131.78, with a volume of 1829656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.80.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $13,397,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.53. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

