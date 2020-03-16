C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $64.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 2906283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $100,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

