CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

TSE CAE traded down C$5.72 on Monday, reaching C$22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.31. CAE has a 1-year low of C$21.98 and a 1-year high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

