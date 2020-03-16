Canaccord Genuity Lowers CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$3.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.53. 312,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

