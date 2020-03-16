Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$118.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$138.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.14.

TSE CNR traded down C$11.02 on Monday, hitting C$95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700,566.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and have sold 25,798 shares valued at $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

