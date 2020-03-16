Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$118.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$138.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.14.
TSE CNR traded down C$11.02 on Monday, hitting C$95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
