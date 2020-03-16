Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$52.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,167. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total value of C$418,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,422,668.11. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,907 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.