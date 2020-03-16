Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$47.00. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.76% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.44. 18,268,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$14.15 and a one year high of C$42.57.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total value of C$418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,422,668.11. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,386,301.67. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,907 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.