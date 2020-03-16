Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$340.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$375.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$338.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP traded down C$38.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$263.49. The stock had a trading volume of 579,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$343.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$321.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$254.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.