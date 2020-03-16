Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$340.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$375.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$338.33.
TSE:CP traded down C$38.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$263.49. The stock had a trading volume of 579,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$343.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$321.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$254.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
