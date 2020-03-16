Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Cut to C$0.80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.44.

CJ traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.50. 859,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and a PE ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

