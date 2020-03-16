Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.12.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,664,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,180. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

