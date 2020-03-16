Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERV. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE CERV traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.79. 15,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.40. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

