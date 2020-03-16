Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CERV. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE CERV traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

