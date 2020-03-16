CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

CEU traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.75. 1,204,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$3.06.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

