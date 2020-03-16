Cheryl A. Larabee Purchases 8,500 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Director Cheryl A. Larabee purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $24,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142,142 shares in the company, valued at $405,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zagg stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,307. Zagg Inc has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Get Zagg alerts:

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zagg by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zagg by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zagg by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zagg by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.