Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.75-1.85 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.87-0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday.

CTRN stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

