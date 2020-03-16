CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 78,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.