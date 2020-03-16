CNOOC (CEO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) recently:

3/11/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

2/26/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

CNOOC stock traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.96. 244,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

