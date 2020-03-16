Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Insider Buys $25,300.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) insider Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBAN stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,807,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.