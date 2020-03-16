Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.33 EPS.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $30,754,792. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

