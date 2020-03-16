Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.33 EPS.
Shares of COUP stock traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.
