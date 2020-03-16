Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 9.3% Following Insider Selling

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price fell 9.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $106.26 and last traded at $109.57, 2,755,027 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,637,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

Specifically, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $188,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $30,754,792. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

