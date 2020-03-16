COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Cap of $286,845.59

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $286,845.59 and $534,702.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.