Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 711,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.