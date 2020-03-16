Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,031. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

