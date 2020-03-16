Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.73.

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.20. 577,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,967. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,434. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

