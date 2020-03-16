Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CRTO traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 905,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,365. Criteo has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $12,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Criteo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

