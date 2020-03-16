CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
NYSE CEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,504. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.
About CTR COAST MLP &/COM
