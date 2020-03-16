CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE CEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,504. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

