Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 437,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,774. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $110.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daseke by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Daseke by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Daseke by 611.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

