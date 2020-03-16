Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 373,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. 35,482,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,349,260. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

