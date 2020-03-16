Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $23.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DENN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 929,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

