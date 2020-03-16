Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives $105.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

DIN stock traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 1,070,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,457. The company has a market capitalization of $577.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.