Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Maxim Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $30.31 on Wednesday, hitting $286.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,647. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

