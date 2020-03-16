DopeCoin (DOPE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,412.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $156,912.90 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00652541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011240 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000727 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

