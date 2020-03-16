Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 363,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152,050 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 346,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,232. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.14. Duluth has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.