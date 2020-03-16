East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

