Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $82.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of EMN traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 2,059,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,413. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

