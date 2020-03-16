Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, Eden has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $631,377.55 and $431,428.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.02215516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00186602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00106270 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.